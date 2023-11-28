Previous
ferris wheel for Christmas by ollyfran
148 / 365

ferris wheel for Christmas

The ferris wheel is situated in the very centre of town and lines up symmetrically between the buildings and in perfect alignment with the city's old cathedral spire. Someone thought this out!!
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great photo, brilliant that they planned the position
November 28th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How very good!
November 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise