148 / 365
ferris wheel for Christmas
The ferris wheel is situated in the very centre of town and lines up symmetrically between the buildings and in perfect alignment with the city's old cathedral spire. Someone thought this out!!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
christmas
wheel
ferris
Beverley
ace
Great photo, brilliant that they planned the position
November 28th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
How very good!
November 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2023
