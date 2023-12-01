Previous
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party from Alice in Wonderland display. by ollyfran
151 / 365

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party from Alice in Wonderland display.

I just love the dormouse in the teapot at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party from Alice in Wonderland, a Christmas display in Waddesden Manor
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful tea room
December 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
That is a huge teapot. Lots of treats for the tea party.
December 1st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful display, love it!
December 1st, 2023  
