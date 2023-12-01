Sign up
151 / 365
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party from Alice in Wonderland display.
I just love the dormouse in the teapot at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party from Alice in Wonderland, a Christmas display in Waddesden Manor
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
3
3
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Taken
30th November 2023 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
alice in wonderland
,
mad hatter's tea party
,
waddesden manor
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful tea room
December 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
That is a huge teapot. Lots of treats for the tea party.
December 1st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful display, love it!
December 1st, 2023
