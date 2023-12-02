Sign up
Previous
152 / 365
It's been a bit chilly!
We had a really good frost but it did make for a beautiful photo opportunity.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Views
0
365
OPPO Find X5 Lite
1st December 2023 9:23am
frost
,
crystals
