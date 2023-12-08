Previous
The tree is decorated! by ollyfran
The tree is decorated!

The grandkiddies came over to decorate the tree, although they were more interested in eating the chocolates rather than hanging them on the tree!
8th December 2023

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Kathy A ace
They did a great job
December 8th, 2023  
