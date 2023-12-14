Previous
Slug... disgusting! by ollyfran
Slug... disgusting!

Not my favourite creature!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Rob Z ace
You've made him look quite nice here - can't see his slimyness.... :)
December 14th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
I’m with you there!!
December 14th, 2023  
Beverley ace
There kind of important, so as much as I don’t like them, I put a rubber glove on and move them to an open field. I have quite a few to move ongoing & snails 🤣😂.
My house is the only house with a garden, all the others are just concrete.
December 14th, 2023  
