163 / 365
Slug... disgusting!
Not my favourite creature!
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
3
1
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
163
photos
35
followers
43
following
Tags
slug
Rob Z
ace
You've made him look quite nice here - can't see his slimyness.... :)
December 14th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
I’m with you there!!
December 14th, 2023
Beverley
ace
There kind of important, so as much as I don’t like them, I put a rubber glove on and move them to an open field. I have quite a few to move ongoing & snails 🤣😂.
My house is the only house with a garden, all the others are just concrete.
December 14th, 2023
