Previous
162 / 365
Village Hall Christmas tree
This Christmas tree, in the local village hall has a few bought baubles on it but the rest of the decorations are hand made by sewers, knitters, crocheters etc
What a great way to support the groups that use the hall.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
tree
christmas
knitting
sewing
decorations
crocheting
Rob Z
ace
It looks lovely , and so nice that it gives the locals a chance to help decorate it with such individual items.
December 13th, 2023
