Fancar T.50

This is not the greatest photo ever as I'm sure you'll agree but I had to snap it through our car windscreen as it got me excited when it pulled in front of us. This actual car was featured on Top Gear. It's pretty special. There are only 100 in the world and at a cost of £3.1 million!!!! it's not surprising! It's the brainchild of a guy called Gordon Murray who also designs McLaren formula 1 cars. To say it was impressive was an understatement....and I'm no petrol head.