Previous
Next
park benches at Jephson Gardens by ollyfran
165 / 365

park benches at Jephson Gardens

There is an abundance of park benches at the Jephson Gardens and they are well used during the week. Most of them have memorial plaques on them.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice leading line
December 17th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
How mice
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise