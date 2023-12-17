Previous
feed the birds tuppence a bag... by ollyfran
feed the birds tuppence a bag...

This lady is obviously a very popular and very regular visitor to the park. She must feed the birds daily judging by the way they immediately flocked towards her both by air and swimming across the lake when she arrived
17th December 2023

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So great
December 17th, 2023  
