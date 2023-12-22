Previous
Next
3d printed castle by ollyfran
172 / 365

3d printed castle

During lockdown in 2020 we purchased a 3D printer to keep us occupied and one of the more complicated designs we did was this fairytale castle. It is now a Christmas decoration and can be lit up.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise