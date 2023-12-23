Previous
home alone by ollyfran
home alone

Daughter, granddaughter and doggy arrived for Christmas. The two of them went out earlier leaving him with us. He's absolutely no problem at all but he does miss his "Mum" We get the sad eyes and the "home alone" look!
Olwynne

@ollyfran
