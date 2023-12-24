Previous
inside the windmill 2 by ollyfran
174 / 365

inside the windmill 2

The working mechanism of Berkswell Windmill
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
BillyBoy
Not a place to get fingers trapped I suspect :-).
December 28th, 2023  
