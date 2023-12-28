Previous
Stalactites by ollyfran
Stalactites

Stalactites in Goughs Cave, Cheddar Gorge
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail.
December 28th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
December 28th, 2023  
BillyBoy
Wow!! Looks creepy :-).
December 28th, 2023  
