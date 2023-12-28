Sign up
178 / 365
Stalactites
Stalactites in Goughs Cave, Cheddar Gorge
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th June 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caves
,
stalactites
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and detail.
December 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
December 28th, 2023
BillyBoy
Wow!! Looks creepy :-).
December 28th, 2023
