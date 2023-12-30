Previous
flooded carpark by ollyfran
180 / 365

flooded carpark

After yet another day and night of rain our local nature reserve was left with several flooded car parks. e parked elsewhere!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
