Previous
camera shy by ollyfran
181 / 365

camera shy

By the time I'd got the camera opened up this duck was either fed up waiting or decided he was camera shy....maybe both!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise