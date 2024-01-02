Sign up
183 / 365
not just 1 black sheep in this family
In fact there were a total of 10 black sheep and not a white one to be seen!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Tags
black sheep
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
January 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What an interesting sight.
January 2nd, 2024
