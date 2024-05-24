Sign up
Previous
326 / 365
clematis bud
I decided to take my macro lens out of mothballs and see if I remembered how to use it! This is a clematis bud on a plant in the garden
24th May 2024
24th May 24
5
1
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
326
photos
43
followers
45
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th May 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bud
,
clematis
carol white
ace
A lovely macro shot
May 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beautiful close-up. I look forward to seeing the flower
May 24th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Soon to pop!
May 24th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice details
May 24th, 2024
