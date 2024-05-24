Previous
clematis bud by ollyfran
326 / 365

clematis bud

I decided to take my macro lens out of mothballs and see if I remembered how to use it! This is a clematis bud on a plant in the garden
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
carol white ace
A lovely macro shot
May 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful close-up. I look forward to seeing the flower
May 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Soon to pop!
May 24th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
May 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice details
May 24th, 2024  
