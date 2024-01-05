Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
186 / 365
sitting patiently in the site of the old St Marys Priory
Such a patient dog. She just sat there quietly while her "Mum" chatted to a visitor to the Priory site
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
186
photos
35
followers
43
following
50% complete
View this month »
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th January 2024 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
patience
Rob Z
ace
So well behaved too. A very nice "doggy" portrait.
January 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close