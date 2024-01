new meets old

This building is part modern and part authentic. I always thought it was all from the same time period but it turns out the part on the left was built in the 1930's and joined to the building on the right (with the brickwork at the bottom) from the 1400's For all of my early life the modern part was Timothy Whites Chemist shop. Now it's a Wetherspoons. The old part of the building was cottages until they went into disrepair. They have now been restored and are open to the public at certain times