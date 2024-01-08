Sign up
Previous
189 / 365
council house clock
The clock with a winged angel on the clock tower of Coventry Council House.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th January 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
,
angel
,
council house
Beverley
ace
A great pov showing the wonderful image of the angel.
January 8th, 2024
