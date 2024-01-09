Sign up
190 / 365
11 Priory Row
This town house was first built in 1727. Following bombing during World War II, only the facade remains of the original building. After the war the rest of the building was reconstructed as closely as possible to the original.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
2
365
NIKON D3500
4th January 2024 11:48am
listed building
