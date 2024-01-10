lead turret on old bluecoats school

The Blue Coat School was founded in the early 18th century to provide housing, food and education for girls in Coventry until they were 16 years old. The school buildings were extended and modified through the late 18th and early 19th centuries, but were in poor condition when a major rebuilding took place in 1856. The building as it stands today was designed by James Murray in a Gothic style to resemble a French château. The school occupied the building until 1964 when it moved to a new site in Terry Road, Coventry. The building lay empty and fell into disrepair until 2000, when it was renovated for use by the nearby Holy Trinity Church. The building was Grade II listed on the 5th of February 1955, for reasons of architectural interest, historical interest and group value with the other buildings on the site of the old priory.