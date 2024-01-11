Previous
dead pigeon steeple by ollyfran
dead pigeon steeple

When the new cathedral was built, the modern steeple was not loved by everyone, in fact it was disliked by almost everyone. Hence from the ground it was described as a dead pigeon impaled on the metal steeple
Babs ace
Not my cup of tea either. I bet the dead pigeon steeple cost a fortune too, in the name of art.
January 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It looks scary
January 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Made me chuckle to myself… very unusual
January 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 11th, 2024  
