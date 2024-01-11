Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
dead pigeon steeple
When the new cathedral was built, the modern steeple was not loved by everyone, in fact it was disliked by almost everyone. Hence from the ground it was described as a dead pigeon impaled on the metal steeple
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
4
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
192
photos
35
followers
43
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th January 2024 11:59am
cathedral
,
steeple
Babs
ace
Not my cup of tea either. I bet the dead pigeon steeple cost a fortune too, in the name of art.
January 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It looks scary
January 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Made me chuckle to myself… very unusual
January 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 11th, 2024
