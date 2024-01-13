Sign up
194 / 365
captive subject
At least this dragonfly didn't disappear at the site of my camera
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
195
7
3
3
365
NIKON D3500
14th January 2024 10:26am
Public
Trending
stainless steel
artwork
dragonfly
Rob Falbo
A W E S O M E
January 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gosh what a capture… extraordinary
I haven’t seen a close up before of a dragonfly… their special.
January 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail! Wonderful colour too.
January 14th, 2024
