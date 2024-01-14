Previous
catkins by ollyfran
catkins

I love catkins. Their colour against all the bare branches make them really stand out and give winter a bit of brightness
Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Beverley ace
Love them too… great shot
January 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely dof
January 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous focus and dof.
January 14th, 2024  
