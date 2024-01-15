Previous
lock after lock after lock by ollyfran
lock after lock after lock

You need to be fit to navigate this stretch of the canal. There are 21 locks over 2 miles but the majority are on this part. Lovely walk along the towpath on a cold crisp and sunny winter morning
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
carol white ace
Great shots of the locks
January 15th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Caen Hill in Devizes Wiltshire by any chance ?
January 15th, 2024  
