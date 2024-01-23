Previous
victorian postbox by ollyfran
victorian postbox

Victorian postbox in Warwick. I doubt there will be any made for Charles's reign. These days emails have overtaken letters.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Rob Z ace
A lovely image - and such a wonderful reminder of the history of your country.
January 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So true
January 24th, 2024  
