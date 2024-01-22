Previous
Boa Vista by ollyfran
Boa Vista

Probably the closest I've ever been to paradise. It felt like being on a desert island, in the sun, with beautiful clear turquoise blue sea and the softest sand ever
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Diana ace
It does not get much better than this and I love the colour of the ocean.! Where are you?
January 22nd, 2024  
