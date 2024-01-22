Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
Boa Vista
Probably the closest I've ever been to paradise. It felt like being on a desert island, in the sun, with beautiful clear turquoise blue sea and the softest sand ever
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
1
1
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
203
photos
37
followers
43
following
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
desert island
,
boa vista
Diana
ace
It does not get much better than this and I love the colour of the ocean.! Where are you?
January 22nd, 2024
