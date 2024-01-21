Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
when the sea and rocks meet
I just love the splash when the sea meets the rocks. I find watching it quite mesmerising and therapeutic because it's never the same, every shot is different
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
202
photos
37
followers
43
following
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
splash
,
sea foam
Linda Godwin
Nice shot they can be powerful and mesmerizing
January 21st, 2024
