when the sea and rocks meet by ollyfran
202 / 365

when the sea and rocks meet

I just love the splash when the sea meets the rocks. I find watching it quite mesmerising and therapeutic because it's never the same, every shot is different
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
55% complete

Linda Godwin
Nice shot they can be powerful and mesmerizing
January 21st, 2024  
