Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
201 / 365
Granddaughter watching the falconry display
I love non-posed candid shots
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
201
photos
37
followers
43
following
55% complete
View this month »
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
17th March 2019 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
wonder
,
granddaughter
,
contemplation
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful portrait and expression.
January 20th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
I do too. A long time ago, I volunteered to photograph children in our church's Vacation Bible School. I loved some of the expressions I was able to capture while they were intent on what the teacher was doing.
Nice capture!
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Nice capture!