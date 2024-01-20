Previous
Granddaughter watching the falconry display by ollyfran
201 / 365

Granddaughter watching the falconry display

I love non-posed candid shots
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful portrait and expression.
January 20th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I do too. A long time ago, I volunteered to photograph children in our church's Vacation Bible School. I loved some of the expressions I was able to capture while they were intent on what the teacher was doing.

Nice capture!
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise