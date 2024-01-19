Sign up
hill top cobbled street Coventry
One of the city's old cobbled streets... long before cars were around!
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th January 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
cobbles
carol white
ace
Love the cobblestones
January 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's amazing how well they stand up to use isn't it
January 19th, 2024
