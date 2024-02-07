Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
rhododendron....work in progress
I love the anticipation of the beautiful flowers these will become...work in progress
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
4
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th February 2024 2:12pm
Tags
rhododendron
buds
Milanie
ace
What beautiful focusing
February 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely...
February 7th, 2024
Mallory
ace
So pretty
February 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous
February 7th, 2024
