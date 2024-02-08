Previous
dead leaves by ollyfran
dead leaves

Just when everything seems to be springing in to life again, these leaves are about done for! I do like the way they curl up though and they look like they would make really crunchy sounds underfoot
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice selective focus
February 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, I love your narrative too.
February 8th, 2024  
