bee on a crocus by ollyfran
bee on a crocus

Spotted on my walk today. He made no attempt to move so I guess he was having his elevenses.
Nice to see at this time of the year
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful macro with amazing detail! I love the colour combination too.
February 18th, 2024  
