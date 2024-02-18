Sign up
Previous
230 / 365
bee on a crocus
Spotted on my walk today. He made no attempt to move so I guess he was having his elevenses.
Nice to see at this time of the year
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Tags
bee
,
crocus
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful macro with amazing detail! I love the colour combination too.
February 18th, 2024
