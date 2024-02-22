Previous
crocuses by ollyfran
crocuses

Yet more spring flowers. I think I'm trying to convince myself that spring really is close now!
Olwynne

@ollyfran
Diana ace
they are gorgeous, beautiful capture and light.
February 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
delightful
February 22nd, 2024  
