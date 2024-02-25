Sign up
237 / 365
finch at kenilworth castle
Beautiful little finch which resides in the aviary at Kenilworth Castle
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
1
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
238
photos
42
followers
45
following
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
29th August 2022 9:38am
Tags
birds
,
finch
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sweetie bird
February 26th, 2024
