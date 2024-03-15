Sign up
256 / 365
vintage (look)
Vintage look (obviously not a vintage child!) I like sepia photos, they always seem so much warmer than B&W
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
6
2
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
256
photos
42
followers
45
following
70% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
25th November 2018 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
vintage
Beverley
ace
I really like sepia… such gorgeous photo!
March 15th, 2024
Linda Godwin
How sweet!! love her gloves
March 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Cute, I love the profile of her sweet face
March 15th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
This is lovely. You are tight about the sepia - it has such a natural look.
March 15th, 2024
Monica
Really nice effect!
March 15th, 2024
