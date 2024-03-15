Previous
vintage (look) by ollyfran
vintage (look)

Vintage look (obviously not a vintage child!) I like sepia photos, they always seem so much warmer than B&W
Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Beverley ace
I really like sepia… such gorgeous photo!
March 15th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
How sweet!! love her gloves
March 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Cute, I love the profile of her sweet face
March 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
This is lovely. You are tight about the sepia - it has such a natural look.
March 15th, 2024  
Monica
Really nice effect!
March 15th, 2024  
