Previous
257 / 365
pink magnolia
Such beautiful flowers but so short lived. Even some of the blooms on this tree were "going over" and they have only been open a day or two. Tomorrow is supposed to be rain again so I nipped out with the camera to capture the best blooms I could.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
365
365
Taken
16th March 2024 9:52am
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
pink
,
magnolia
