Previous
278 / 365
laurel flowers
Never actually noticed these flowers before but they really are quite ornate
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
278
photos
42
followers
45
following
76% complete
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
2nd April 2024 12:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
laurel flowers
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Neat flowers. Almost looks like something you'd find underwater in the sea.
April 6th, 2024
