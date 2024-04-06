Previous
laurel flowers by ollyfran
laurel flowers

Never actually noticed these flowers before but they really are quite ornate
Olwynne

@ollyfran
Kerry McCarthy ace
Neat flowers. Almost looks like something you'd find underwater in the sea.
April 6th, 2024  
