the mangle
Anyone else remember one of these? They did a great job of removing the water
12th April 2024
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
washing
,
mangle
Rob Z
ace
Great shot - these were such efficent devices. I've always thought I'd like a nicely restored one for an ornament..
April 12th, 2024
