Previous
the mangle by ollyfran
284 / 365

the mangle

Anyone else remember one of these? They did a great job of removing the water
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Great shot - these were such efficent devices. I've always thought I'd like a nicely restored one for an ornament..
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise