287 / 365
no idea if these have a purpose
I thought these were rather cute. No idea if they have a purpose or are just decorative. If they had been near a doorway they might have been boot scrapers but they were just randomly placed in the grass. All suggestions considered!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
decoration
,
artwork
,
metalwork
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how bizarre
April 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They were put there to make you curious
April 15th, 2024
