Previous
335 / 365
Statue of Sir Frank Whittle
Statue of Sir Frank Whittle, inventor of the turbo jet engine which we all rely on these days for holidays abroad. In Coventry City Centre
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
statue
,
coventry
,
frank whittle
Dorothy
ace
Thank you Sir Frank!
June 2nd, 2024
