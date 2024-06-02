Previous
Statue of Sir Frank Whittle by ollyfran
Statue of Sir Frank Whittle

Statue of Sir Frank Whittle, inventor of the turbo jet engine which we all rely on these days for holidays abroad. In Coventry City Centre
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Dorothy ace
Thank you Sir Frank!
June 2nd, 2024  
