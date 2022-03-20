The Next Generation - Tina, Baby and Chatterbox

Many of you will know that we have had a pair of kookaburras visiting our garden for quite a few years and we called them Onewing and Squawk. Onewing because she had a floppy wing and Squawk because every time he visited he always squawked to say hello.Over the years they have brought along a variety of offspring and the latest was one we first called the baby and then as she still didn't want to leave home she became known as the teenager.The last photo of Onewing and Squawk that I took was last yearand then I took a photo of a rather soggy teenager the next day.At the end of last year Onewing disappeared and I suspect she went to that great bird sanctuary in the sky. She must have been quite old because she has been visiting our house for at least 10 years. Squawk and the Teenager still visited and then one day Squawk disappeared too so he must have gone off to join Onewing.The teenager still visited regularly and then early this year she turned up with a partner and we called him Chatterbox because he was always very vocal when he visited. We decided that the teenager needed a new name as she was now an adult so she is now known as Tina, (short for teenager)A few weeks ago they brought along their baby but he is very nervous and as Tina and Chatterbox are new parents neither of them seem to have much idea on how to feed the youngster. I do throw some meat for him and even though he is getting braver coming in our garden he is still pretty nervous. Hopefully he will get braver as he gets older. Tina and Chatterbox seem to have left the youngster to fend for himself most of the time so I hope he survives.This triptych is of Tina on the left, the baby in the middle and Chatterbox on the right. I think it is a lovely family photo.The baby is so relaxed in this photo, I guess his legs were aching as he is just balancing on the back of the chair, ha ha.