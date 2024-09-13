Sign up
Previous
Photo 868
Another Glenrock Collage
Had a busy day today so here is another collage from our walk at Glenrock yesterday.
Shopping this morning, medical appointment this afternoon and we are out this evening.
We saw lots of flowers along the way and as you know I love tree bark. We also spotted a brush turkey wandering along the Yuelarbah track too. So I have put them all together in this collage.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
4
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous selection of images.
September 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a fabulous collage!
September 13th, 2024
leggzy
It all looks fantastic put together in a collage.
September 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I like all the different textures and you softening the blow of finding masses of flowers on your page with bark and a turkey LOL Smelling salts still on the shelf! Nice combo
September 13th, 2024
