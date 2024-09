Bushfire

I had a medical appointment this morning and when I got home, I spotted smoke in the bushland across from our house. I grabbed my camera, and this photo was taken from our driveway.



Luckily it turned out to be a hazard reduction burn and also the wind was blowing away from our house.



There was a bushfire at Shoal Bay a couple of weeks ago and that one wasn't hazard reduction it was a proper bushfire and deliberately lit by a group of teenagers. I guess we are in for a long summer of fires.