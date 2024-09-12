Previous
Glenrock Lagoon Collage by onewing
Photo 867

Glenrock Lagoon Collage

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's bushfire. Luckily it was a hazard reduction burn, and the smoke was blowing away from our house.

This morning it rained so the fire was extinguished quickly.

We have been out today with the walking group to Glenbrook Lagoon in Newcastle and then for lunch at Merewether Surfhouse for lunch.

Although it started off rather rainy by the time we got to Glenbrook the rain had stopped and though it was cloudy and cool it was perfect weather for walking.

We didn't get home until about 4 pm and I have just quickly put this collage together of or walk.

I am pretty tired tonight so I may not get much chance to catch up this evening.
Susan Wakely ace
This oops a great place to walk.
September 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice collage. Sleep well!
September 12th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That looks like a nice place for a walk. We haven't had any rain but its windy and cooler than it has been lately
September 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful walk that must have been, beautiful shots in your lovely collage.
September 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2024  
