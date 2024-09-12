Glenrock Lagoon Collage

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's bushfire. Luckily it was a hazard reduction burn, and the smoke was blowing away from our house.



This morning it rained so the fire was extinguished quickly.



We have been out today with the walking group to Glenbrook Lagoon in Newcastle and then for lunch at Merewether Surfhouse for lunch.



Although it started off rather rainy by the time we got to Glenbrook the rain had stopped and though it was cloudy and cool it was perfect weather for walking.



We didn't get home until about 4 pm and I have just quickly put this collage together of or walk.



I am pretty tired tonight so I may not get much chance to catch up this evening.