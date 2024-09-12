Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 867
Glenrock Lagoon Collage
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's bushfire. Luckily it was a hazard reduction burn, and the smoke was blowing away from our house.
This morning it rained so the fire was extinguished quickly.
We have been out today with the walking group to Glenbrook Lagoon in Newcastle and then for lunch at Merewether Surfhouse for lunch.
Although it started off rather rainy by the time we got to Glenbrook the rain had stopped and though it was cloudy and cool it was perfect weather for walking.
We didn't get home until about 4 pm and I have just quickly put this collage together of or walk.
I am pretty tired tonight so I may not get much chance to catch up this evening.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4530
photos
250
followers
132
following
237% complete
View this month »
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
This oops a great place to walk.
September 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice collage. Sleep well!
September 12th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That looks like a nice place for a walk. We haven't had any rain but its windy and cooler than it has been lately
September 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a wonderful walk that must have been, beautiful shots in your lovely collage.
September 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close