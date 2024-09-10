Boat Harbour

I am going back now to the photos taken while Deb was here, and we had a lovely time at Boat Harbour watching the whales swim by on their way north to give birth in warmer waters.



I do love the rock formations at Boat Harbour



This photo was taken on the 31 August which was the last day of winter here in Australia and it was a beautiful day with temperatures around 24 degrees c.



I am still a bit absent since Deb left, so much going on this week but hopefully things will settle down by the weekend. I am catching up with 365 when I am able