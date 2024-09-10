Previous
Boat Harbour by onewing
Boat Harbour

I am going back now to the photos taken while Deb was here, and we had a lovely time at Boat Harbour watching the whales swim by on their way north to give birth in warmer waters.

I do love the rock formations at Boat Harbour

This photo was taken on the 31 August which was the last day of winter here in Australia and it was a beautiful day with temperatures around 24 degrees c.

I am still a bit absent since Deb left, so much going on this week but hopefully things will settle down by the weekend. I am catching up with 365 when I am able
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely scene and great rocks!
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super shot of these rock formations, nice composition.
September 10th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks a bit rugged for boats to go any where near there. Great rock formations.
September 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I love the rock formations.
September 10th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
I agree, the rock formations are spectacular and you captured them beautifully.
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a glorious vista with the bright blue sea and the spectacular rock formation ! - such a scenic view !
September 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely scene
September 10th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I love the way you casually says "watching the whales swim". How lucky.
September 10th, 2024  
