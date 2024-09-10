Sign up
Previous
Photo 865
Boat Harbour
I am going back now to the photos taken while Deb was here, and we had a lovely time at Boat Harbour watching the whales swim by on their way north to give birth in warmer waters.
I do love the rock formations at Boat Harbour
This photo was taken on the 31 August which was the last day of winter here in Australia and it was a beautiful day with temperatures around 24 degrees c.
I am still a bit absent since Deb left, so much going on this week but hopefully things will settle down by the weekend. I am catching up with 365 when I am able
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely scene and great rocks!
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super shot of these rock formations, nice composition.
September 10th, 2024
julia
ace
Looks a bit rugged for boats to go any where near there. Great rock formations.
September 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I love the rock formations.
September 10th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I agree, the rock formations are spectacular and you captured them beautifully.
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a glorious vista with the bright blue sea and the spectacular rock formation ! - such a scenic view !
September 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely scene
September 10th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
I love the way you casually says "watching the whales swim". How lucky.
September 10th, 2024
