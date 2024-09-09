Sign up
Photo 864
I've Got a Messy Beak
This cheeky rainbow lorikeet chased off the scaly breasted lorikeets the other day because he wanted to have a drink and wash his beak at the bird bath.
I told him he was being naughty but as you can see by the expression on his face, he didn't seem to care ha ha
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4527
photos
250
followers
132
following
Brian
ace
Let's protect the native birds! Great capture.
September 9th, 2024
leggzy
haha, he is giving you THE look! Fabulous capture
September 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
LOL!! "Come over here and say that and I'll peck your nose!"
September 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a sweet capture, he seems to be daring you ;-)
September 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Your bird life is 'wild"!
September 9th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Fabulous to have such colourful native birds!
September 9th, 2024
