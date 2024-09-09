Previous
I've Got a Messy Beak by onewing
Photo 864

I've Got a Messy Beak

This cheeky rainbow lorikeet chased off the scaly breasted lorikeets the other day because he wanted to have a drink and wash his beak at the bird bath.

I told him he was being naughty but as you can see by the expression on his face, he didn't seem to care ha ha
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Let's protect the native birds! Great capture.
September 9th, 2024  
leggzy
haha, he is giving you THE look! Fabulous capture
September 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
LOL!! "Come over here and say that and I'll peck your nose!"
September 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a sweet capture, he seems to be daring you ;-)
September 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Your bird life is 'wild"!
September 9th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Fabulous to have such colourful native birds!
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise