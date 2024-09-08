Sign up
Previous
Photo 863
Scaly Breasted Lorikeets
Posting early today because I am going to the cinema this afternoon with a friend.
I was so pleased to see this pair of scaly breasted lorikeets in our garden. We don't see them too often, so it was quite a thrill and to manage to get a photo of them too was a bonus.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
5
5
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Barb
ace
They are such neat birds and, of course, not seen here where we are! Wonderful capture, Babs!
September 8th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Gorgeous birds! So is your composition, focus & oh, that beautiful light!! :)
September 8th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Awesome capture of these beautiful birds. You’re so fortunate to have them in your garden.
September 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful and delightful capture!
September 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of these colorful birds
September 8th, 2024
