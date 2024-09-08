Previous
Scaly Breasted Lorikeets by onewing
Scaly Breasted Lorikeets

Posting early today because I am going to the cinema this afternoon with a friend.

I was so pleased to see this pair of scaly breasted lorikeets in our garden. We don't see them too often, so it was quite a thrill and to manage to get a photo of them too was a bonus.
Babs

@onewing
@onewing
Barb ace
They are such neat birds and, of course, not seen here where we are! Wonderful capture, Babs!
September 8th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Gorgeous birds! So is your composition, focus & oh, that beautiful light!! :)
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Awesome capture of these beautiful birds. You’re so fortunate to have them in your garden.
September 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful and delightful capture!
September 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture of these colorful birds
September 8th, 2024  
