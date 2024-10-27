Sign up
Previous
Photo 910
Coffee Time
I woke up early this morning with a splitting headache so decided to go into Nelson Bay to get a bit of fresh air and then have a wander around the Sunday market.
As I walked through town, I spotted lots of people having coffee time
Feeling much better now I think I was just tired after such a busy day yesterday.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre
ace
What an inviting view!
October 27th, 2024
leggzy
ace
A lovely outdoor seating area...very inviting.
October 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hope the walk did the trick
October 27th, 2024
Lois
ace
Lovely street scene. Glad you’re feeling better!
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
what a lovely spot to have breakfast, love the flowers in the centre one. Hope your headache went and you could enjoy the rest of the day.
October 27th, 2024
