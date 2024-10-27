Previous
Coffee Time by onewing
Photo 910

I woke up early this morning with a splitting headache so decided to go into Nelson Bay to get a bit of fresh air and then have a wander around the Sunday market.

As I walked through town, I spotted lots of people having coffee time

Feeling much better now I think I was just tired after such a busy day yesterday.
Babs

ace
@onewing
eDorre ace
What an inviting view!
October 27th, 2024  
leggzy ace
A lovely outdoor seating area...very inviting.
October 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hope the walk did the trick
October 27th, 2024  
Lois ace
Lovely street scene. Glad you’re feeling better!
October 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
what a lovely spot to have breakfast, love the flowers in the centre one. Hope your headache went and you could enjoy the rest of the day.
October 27th, 2024  
